Garza scores 23, No. 3 Iowa routs Northern Illinois 106-53

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 23 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 as No. 3 Iowa beat Northern Illinois 106-53 on Sunday. Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 30.4 points per game, added eight rebounds while playing just 20 minutes as coach Fran McCaffery used his reserves for much of the second half. It was a season high in scoring for Wieskamp, who played just 19 minutes. Iowa had its third game of 100 or more points. Adong Makuoi had 14 points and Anthony Crump had 10 for winless Northern Illinois.