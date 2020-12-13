Getting colder to start the week

Colder air is on its way in behind a cold front that brought some snow showers to western Wisconsin this evening, mainly north of I-90. We will see decreasing clouds overnight as temperatures drop and wind picks up with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Actual temperatures will be in the teens, but we could see wind chills in the single digits above or below zero.

Monday will be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with highs only in the 20s. While wind will be decreasing throughout the day, it will still be enough for temperatures to feel like they are in the teens for most of the day.

Even though our average high is down to 29, Monday could be the first time we don't hit 30 this season, where we've enjoyed plenty of warmer than average temperatures.

The first couple days of the week will be chilly, but temperatures will become mild again mid-week with more 30s and potentially some 40s for the second half of the week.

No major rain or snow chances are in the forecast aside from perhaps a weak disturbance here or there, with the best chances closer to next weekend.