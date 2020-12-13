Great views at the Brownsville, MN Overlook

BROWNSVILLE, Minn. (WXOW) - The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge is 261 miles long.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Congress established the Refuge in 1924.

It goes from Wabasha, Minnesota to Rock Island, Illinois and has more than 240,000 acres of wooded islands, backwaters, marshes and of course, the Mississippi.

Brownsville, Minnesota is part of that sanctuary. And one way to enjoy it is with a stop at the overlook dedicated in 2009.

It's along Highway 26 just south of Brownsville.

From that location, you have a tremendous view of the Mississippi and much of the wildlife on that part of the Refuge.

Hallie Rasmussen of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the overlook, and others in the area, provide a great opportunity for a safe, outdoor activity.

And, the wildlife is usually around until the water becomes ice. So, there's still time to stop by the overlook to see a beautiful part of the Mississippi.