Holiday Gems from La Crosse Symphony Orchestra

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Some special holiday gems are being delivered compliments of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra. Friday, December 18th is when LSO will be performing their holiday concert, a celebration of the holiday spirit. The concert features music from "The Nutcracker" and other favorites. Additionally, the livestreaming will be saved and available for later viewing. It's a special event many in the community look forward to every year.

"We know that music brings happiness and a calmness and happy spirits," said Eva Marie Restel, Executive Director. "It's a huge holiday tradition and because music brings people together and we can to that even virutually."

This year LSO also teamed up with the Pump House for a special holiday package option. You can see both the livestreamed concert as well as take advantage of a viewing of a film about Beethoven as part of a film series. To find out more and get tickets, click the following link - https://www.lacrossesymphony.org/