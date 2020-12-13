Iran sentences British-Iranian researcher to 9 years in jail

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has sentenced a British-Iranian anthropologist to nine years in jail and fined him over $700,000 in cash. Kameel Ahmady has studied child marriage and female genital mutilation in Iran. The semiofficial Tasnim news agency said Sunday that Ahmady was sentenced by Iran’s Revolutionary Court. His charges include cooperation with European embassies in support of promoting homosexuality and visiting Israel as a reporter for the BBC. He can appeal within 20 days. His wife and activists said he was detained in August 2019. He was released in November 2019 on bail. Sunday’s report didn’t say if he was still free.