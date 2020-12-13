Irish Cheer offered in virtual holiday concert

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - In a year of virtual music offerings, a special Irish concert is available to La Crosse residents for free. On Wednesday at 7 p.m., Irishfest La Crosse has joined with other Irish organizations to help bring a free holiday concert.

"Even the Irish Embassy to the United States is participating," said Irishfest La Crosse member Kathleen Ryan. "It was a great, great help to us, and now we have seven bands, all from Ireland, playing."

Those area residents who have attended La Crosse's Irishfest will be quick to remember some of the bands, as they've played here before. The lineup includes Dervish, Shane Hennessy and We Banjo 3.

For the link to the concert, click on https://irishcelticfestivals.org/an-irish-christmas-concert/