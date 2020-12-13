Minnesota reports 85 COVID deaths, 3,439 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) — Minnesota health officials have reported 85 new COVID-19 deaths in the state on Sunday.

Forty-nine of those who passed away from the virus were in either a long-term care or assisted living facility according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

One of the deaths reported was in Winona County. A person between the ages of 70-74 passed away from the virus according to MDH.

The new deaths raised the state’s total to 4,444, while the 3,439 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday lifted the state’s cumulative count to 378,823.

Houston County had 11 new cases on Sunday according to figures from the Minnesota Department of Health. Winona County had 21 new cases, while Fillmore reported 12.

State health officials said 341,530 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 19,536 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,228 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.