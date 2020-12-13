“Shop Small Sunday” helps local stores

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - "Shop Small Sunday" initiative helps keep commerce alive for Painted Porch and Handmade Natural Beauty Boutique.

Associated Bank matched 50% of purchases at small La Crosse businesses by donating to the Small Business Resiliency Fund as a part of "Shop Small Sunday".

Painted Porch owner Hannah Pasch-Vanderhorst took over the antique wood furniture and gift shop in September and said since opening on Sundays it helped bring in more business.

"This is kind of a unique shop there's other stores similar to it in down town La Crosse, but I do do all of the furniture by myself and that draws people in," Pasch-Vanderhorst said. "I think that when you can enter the store and be surrounded by how that makes you feel to be out and it's beautiful in here and it gives it a special meaning when you give that gift to somebody else."

Isavelle Jensen purchased gifts for her mother and best friend on Sunday.

"I think it's just going to be extra special because I know exactly where it came from," Jensen said. "I actually got to meet the owner of the store so I think it adds just a little extra bit of character and makes it a little more special for me to give to them too."

Handmade Natural Beauty Boutique owner Angie Neyens said the Downtown Mainstreet Inc. and La Crosse Chamber of Commerce program is helping.

"Especially this year I'm hearing a lot of, 'We're planning on shopping small this Christmas,' and the kind of comments we would usually hear just on 'Small Business Saturday',''' Neyens said. "We're hearing a lot on these 'Small Business Sundays' and in general overall."

"It was great that we were promised help in the beginning but when it wasn't coming, wasn't coming and there were so many delays that were really scary," Neyens said.

According to DMI's website, "Shop Small Sundays" run through December 27.