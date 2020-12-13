Swift backlash for Brazil students targeting misinformation

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Two 22-year-old law students created a Twitter account with a stated mission to call out Brazilian websites for spreading “hate speech and Fake News,” and to torpedo those sites’ advertising revenue. Vitriol poured in, directed toward the students’ account. They had targeted the website Jornal da Cidade, which sued Twitter for release of the account’s data. Believing their identities are soon to be revealed after a ruling against Twitter, the pair decided to leave their city and reveal their identities to The Associated Press. The backlash is part of a growing trend to instrumentalize the judiciary against those who target conservative websites.