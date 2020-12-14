Apple’s app stores open new privacy window for customers

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple will begin spelling out what kinds of personal information is being collected by the digital services displayed in its app stores for iPhones and other products made by the trendsetting company. The additional disclosures will begin to appear in apps made for iPads, Mac computers and Apple’s TV streaming device, as well iPhones. Apple announced the changes were coming six months ago as part of an effort to help its customers gain a better understanding of how apps monitor their activities. The increased transparency about the collection and handling of personal information is designed to help people make more informed decisions about which apps they choose to use.