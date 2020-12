LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The Blugolds start the season 1-0 with a 67-58 win over Altoona.

Aquinas sophomore, Macy Donarski finished with 21 points.

Aquinas junior, Jacy Weisbrod led the way with 22 points.

Next up for the Blugolds is at home with Arcadia on December 18th.