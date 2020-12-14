‘Democracy prevailed’: Biden aims to unify a divided nation

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has told Americans that “democracy prevailed” as electors nationwide cast votes affirming his victory in last month’s election.

Biden said Monday that the country’s governing principles withstood being “pushed, tested, threatened” by repeated, baseless claims of fraud championed by President Donald Trump.

In his speech, Biden aimed to guide Americans past the tumult of the campaign and Trump’s refusal to accept defeat.

Biden says, “If anyone didn’t know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: democracy."