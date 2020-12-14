Cashton man arrested after passenger injured in a crash

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A 19-year-old Cashton man is facing charges after a crash last week in Monroe County.

The sheriff's office said that they were called to a local hospital after a woman with significant injuries was dropped off at their emergency room following a rollover crash in rural Norwalk.

Investigators, through a concerned citizen, were able to track down Preston Schreier, 19, of Cashton. He admitted he was the driver of the vehicle that crashed. He also said he'd been drinking at a bar as well.

He told deputies that instead of calling 9-1-1 for deputies or an ambulance, he called a friend to help the woman get to the hospital.

Schreier was arrested on a charge of Violation of Absolute Sobriety according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the crash scene in the Town of Ridgeville on Kelton Road. They determined that the vehicle went off the road after failing to make a sharp corner and rolled over several times before coming to rest in a farm field. Deputies found both opened and unopened alcohol containers in the vehicle. An additional charge of Reckless Driving-Causing Great Bodily Harm and a misdemeanor bail jumping were forwarded to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office to consider.

Besides charges against Schreier, deputies cited the bartender and owner of The Place Bar where Schreier said he'd been drinking before the crash.