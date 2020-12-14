Census numbers-crunching documents at center of latest fight

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected an emergency request from the Trump administration that would stop it from being immediately forced to release documents showing how the 2020 census numbers have been crunched in the weeks since the U.S. head count ended in October. U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said in her ruling late Sunday that “time is of the essence.” She dismissed the claims of government attorneys who said they had no way of meeting her court-ordered deadline without releasing all 88,000 documents a search has produced, with no time to review and redact confidential information.