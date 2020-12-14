China confirms detention of Bloomberg news assistant

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry is confirming that an assistant for the financial news service Bloomberg has been detained on suspicion of endangering national security. A ministry spokesperson says Haze Fan’s case is under investigation and her “legitimate rights and interests have all been fully guaranteed.” Bloomberg said last week that Fan had been out of contact since Dec. 7 and that it only received word of her detention after days of asking government offices in Beijing and China’s embassy in Washington, D.C. The European Union and the association of foreign reporters in Beijing have issued statements expressing concern over Fan’s detention. The ministry spokesperson says the EU should “respect China’s judicial sovereignty and stop making irresponsible remarks.”