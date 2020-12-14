Climbing out of a cold morning

Strong northwesterly winds are creating wind chills into the single digits this morning. Plenty of layers are necessary with actual temperatures within the teens.

Cold early week start

With the bitterly cold start, temperatures will stay within the teens and 20s. Winds will gradually calm into the afternoon which will get rid of the brisk wind chill. Sunshine will show off for a short period this afternoon but it won't stick around.

By tomorrow, cloud cover quickly returns which will limit any warming. Highs tomorrow will stay in the 20s; however, winds will stay calm so not much of a wind chill.

Back to average

Into Wednesday the winter sunshine and warming will return. This will give the region the chance to return to 30 degree high temperatures. This will feel very comfortable for the time of the year with light winds.

The forecast calls for a quick burst of snowfall to start the weekend. But as of this morning, it does not bring a large threat to the area for large snow accumulation.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett