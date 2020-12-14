Cold early, with changes late week

Chilly Monday

Highs on Monday generally made it to the 20s and low 30s with an official high of 30 degrees in La Crosse. This is right around average for this time of year. Tonight is looking mighty chilly with partly cloudy skies and lows in the single digits to low teens.

Changes on the Way

It'll be cold on Tuesday again with highs generally in the mid 20s across the region. We are looking at mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday and then partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday with mid 30s returning. I am seeing signs of near 40 degrees by Friday again and then bouncing between the 30s and low 40s into this weekend.

Minor Precip. Chances

Our next best chance for a rain/snow mix comes Friday afternoon and evening. Right now we still need to iron out details but it looks like any potential snowfall totals we could see from this quick system will be minor. Another slight chance for a rain/snow mix comes next Monday. Our 8 to 14 day temperature outlook is favoring warmer than average temperatures into the week of Christmas.

Have a good night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears