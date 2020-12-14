Crystal man charged for wounding Brooklyn Park officer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of shooting and wounding a Brooklyn Park police officer has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Tyrice Laws, of Crystal, is facing three other charges. Laws is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday. The shooting happened Friday after two Brooklyn Park police officers found Laws in a vehicle outside a home where they were responding to a disturbance. Laws fired his gun five or six times at one of the officers. The officer was treated for two gunshot wounds. Laws was also wounded in the exchange of gunfire.