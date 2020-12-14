Skip to Content

EXPLAINER: Allergic reactions to vaccines rare, short-lived

New
12:12 pm National news from the Associated Press

Vaccines can sometimes cause allergic reactions, but they are usually rare and short-lived. British regulators are looking into reports of allergic reactions in two people who got the new Pfizer coronavirus vaccine this week. In the meantime, they’ve told people with a history of serious allergic reactions to skip the shots. Allergic reactions occur with numerous vaccines and experts say they are not unexpected.  A vaccines expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine says the general population shouldn’t be concerned about allergic reactions when getting the shots. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content