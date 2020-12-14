EXPLAINER: What to know about COVID-19 vaccination in the US

NEW YORK (AP) — The first shots of COVID-19 vaccine are being delivered in the U.S., but it will likely be months before doses are available for everyone. Officials expect widespread availability by the middle of next year. For now, health officials are focusing on directing the first wave of limited doses to the the most vulnerable, health care workers and nursing home residents. Vaccinations started Monday around the country with Pfizer’s shot. A second coronavirus vaccine is being reviewed this week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and others are in development.