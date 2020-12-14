Find COVID-19 vaccination information here

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW/AP) — The first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are being delivered in the U.S., but it will likely be months before doses are available for everyone.

Officials expect widespread availability by the middle of next year. For now, health officials are focusing on directing the first wave of limited doses to the most vulnerable, health care workers, and nursing home residents.

To help you learn more about vaccines, here are the links to several website pages that give details and answer questions about the vaccinations.

