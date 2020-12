LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Hanukkah, the Jewish festival, was celebrated at City Hall tonight with the traditional lighting of the Menorah.

The celebration is observed over eight nights and days starting on December 25. One additional candle is lit each night until all eight are lit together on the festival's final night.

Monday night was the first time a public menorah has been lit in the La Crosse area.

Hanukkah celebrations in La Crosse lighting up dark times