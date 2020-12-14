Hometown Conversations: Women in local government

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The recent historic Presidential Election in the U.S. saw the first woman and first woman of color ever elected as Vice President. Kamala Harris wasn't alone. In fact, a historic number of women were also elected to congress this year.

In the latest installment of Hometown Conversations, Onalaska Mayor Kim Smith and 3rd Congressional District Candidate Jessi Ebben discussed their deeply personal experience running recent political races and working in local government.

Both Smith and Ebben expressed a deep desire to encourage the next generation of youth to get involved in public service. Ebben, who ran and lost in the recent election, spoke about what's next for her and what inspires her to keep going.

See the full conversation in the video above. You can watch all of our Hometown Conversations online here or on our YouTube channel.