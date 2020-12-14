La Crosse man recalls coming to the U.S. from Cuba on the 40th anniversary of the Mariel Boatlift

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Mariel Boatlift, a mass migration of Cubans to the U.S.

A La Crosse man is remembering this milestone with mixed feelings.

Music is Marcos Calderon's last connection to Cuba.

He came to America 40 years ago and can still remember that very first day when he set foot in Miami.

"I saw things that I have never seen before in my life. New cars, motorcycles. The food. They came up to us and gave us a bag with Coca-Cola and apples. I was very, very impressed," said Marcos.

Between April and October in 1980 more than 100,000 refugees came to the U.S in a mass migration prompted by a downturn in the Cuban economy but mostly lack of political freedom. Marcos wanted a better life.

"When I was in the boat I see the island of Cuba disappear before my eyes. It was sad because I don't know if I will ever see my family again," said Marcos.

Marcos was housed in a refugee camp in Miami for a few days before being flown to Wisconsin's Fort McCoy. He lived there for one month before a local family invited him to live with them. He worked on their farm for four years learning about life in America. Marcos said everything was different.

"The first time I went to the grocery store in Tomah, a humungous one and I see my sponsor was putting food in the grocery cart. After she paid for everything, I said, 'You can do this here? You can buy all this?'"

Decades later, Marcos is still grateful for the most basic things. Friend Connie Mumm says Marcos helped her change the way she sees things.

"Hanging around with Marcos, he puts things into perspective. I think to myself, in America, we have so much that we take for granted and I am now trying to appreciate every little thing that I have in my life," said Connie.

The transition to life in America wasn't always easy. Nevertheless, Marcos loves America. However, there is still one thing that doesn't sit well with Marcos.

"You can't see your family. You can't even take your own kids to see the place you were born and be free to come back to America and enjoy the rest of your life. You cannot go there to bury your family, to see the schools or any place that you were born," said Marcos.

There are two main reasons Marcos can never visit Cuba. A strained relationship between the two countries, despite efforts from the Obama Administration to change that. And the fact that Marcos has a 30-year-old felony charge on his record. We spoke to an immigration lawyer, Chuck Berenges who said Marcos' situation is tricky.

"I guess where I see it come up and where it seems really tough is with drug offenses. I mean maybe people would think over time you've kind of proved that your life has changed but there is no waiver available meaning there's no way to a green card and without a green card, there really is no status," said Berenges.

Berenges does say, though that there is a silver lining to Marcos' Cuban status.

"They find themselves in this kind of limbo. I guess in some ways it's positive because they haven't been deported but in other ways, they can't change their status. They can't move the ball forward. We hear this phrase in politics a lot about a pathway to citizenship well, this is certainly not a pathway to citizenship. This isn't a pathway to anything and people are really sort of stuck in this temporarily supervised situation," said Berenges.

Marcos' career options were limited as a result of not having a green card. He says he would have liked to start a business, but he can't get a license so most recently he's been making a living driving for Uber. Not so much living the American dream he had hoped for and certainly not feeling much of the freedom.

"We consider ourselves more American than what we are, Cubans, because I live in my country 23 years and I have been here pretty much 40 years and the law that they have for us, they have no pardon, no second chance," said Marcos.

He says he will never give up on his dream of taking his grandchildren to see where he grew up. And he says he will also stay vigilant and optimistic that new legislation will allow him to leave his past in the past and be free to visit Cuba but then come back to the place he now calls home.

"I love America. All the opportunities that this country offered to me…and not just Cubans, pretty much to everybody that has come to the land of dreams," said Marcos.

While Cuba remains a distant memory Marcos says he'll continue to stay connected to his birth country by hanging out with Cuban friends and sharing memories but mostly through music.