Legislators react to Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Legislators at a La Crosse Chamber of Commerce virtual meeting reacted to the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision on Monday to reject President Donald Trump's election lawsuit.

Republican Wisconsin 96th District Representative Loren Oldenburg said it is fair that the GOP wanted to look into the elections.

Thought the process found no fraud, he said as a legislator it is his job to look into why his constituents questioned the process and come up with statutes that best serve the public.

"Making sure everyone sees it was fair and without fraud and upfront if we can clean-up some things like that through legislation let's do it," Rep. Oldenburg said. "I definitely believe we will look at these things. What were the contentious points of this election that made people question if there was fraud or no fraud? Let's look at these issues and dive in and do a more deeper aspect and see if we can come up with a clear solution so everyone can say, 'Hey my vote does count.'''

Democrat Wisconsin 94th District Steve Doyle said since no fraud was found there are more urgent issues at hand.

"We need to move on," Rep. Doyle said. "Elections are contentious and you have winners and losers but after it's done what you need to shift from campaigning to governing. I think we need to get into that stage as quick as possible because we're in the middle of the pandemic and we don't have a day to spare."

Rep. Doyle also said he's frustrated with the state senate's inaction on COVID-19 relief measures in Wisconsin.

Both legislators agreed the federal government needs to come together and pass relief measures as states are limited by their budgetary requirments.