Marquette uses strong 2nd half to beat No. 9 Creighton 89-84

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — D.J. Carton scored a career-high 20 points, and Greg Elliott and Dawson Garcia combined for 23 of their 28 in the second half to lead Marquette past No. 9 Creighton 89-84. The Golden Eagles came back from a 12-point deficit to take a lead and then held off a couple of late comeback bids by the Bluejays. Mitch Ballock went 8 of 13 on 3-pointers and had a season-high 26 points to lead Creighton. Denzel Mahoney added 21 points. Marquette beat the Bluejays for the first time in four meetings.