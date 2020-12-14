Minnesota formally casts its 10 electoral votes for Biden

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s electors have formally cast the state’s 10 electoral votes for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. It took under 25 minutes Monday for the 10 electors to affirm Biden’s victory in Minnesota and just 40 minutes to complete all the paperwork and adjourn without incident. The 10 electors, all wearing masks, gathered at the Capitol in St. Paul and spread out across the mostly empty Minnesota House chamber to fulfil their civic duties. Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump by 7 percentage points in the state’s popular vote, to preserve a long Democratic winning streak in Minnesota.