Minnesota Senate passes virus aid for businesses, workers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Senate has voted to pass a package of coronavirus relief measures aimed at businesses and workers who took the biggest hit from a four-week “pause” ordered by Gov. Tim Walz last month.

The Senate voted 62-4 to approve the bill and send it to the House, which was expected to pass it later Monday night and send it to the governor for his signature.

The bill includes a $216 million grant program for businesses such as bars and restaurants, and a 13-week extension on unemployment insurance for jobless workers.

Walz plans to announce Wednesday whether he'll extend the “pause” past Friday.

In a statement Monday afternoon, State Senator Jeremy Miller of Winona issued a statement on the aid package.

“I am very pleased with the bipartisan effort that went into getting this bill done,” said Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona). “Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate, as well as the governor and his staff, worked tirelessly over the last month to deliver this much-needed relief to the small businesses who have been negatively impacted by COVID, especially those that have been forced to close under the governor's executive orders."

