Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ames 64, Ottumwa 25
Benton Community 52, Mount Pleasant 42
Grand View Christian 50, Meskwaki Settlement School 27
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 54, Calamus-Wheatland 31
Ruthven-Ayrshire 47, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45
Saint Ansgar 72, Nashua-Plainfield 38
Union Community, LaPorte City 31, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 23
West Hancock, Britt 52, Emmetsburg 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Monticello vs. Bellevue, ppd. to Dec 14th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/