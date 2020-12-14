Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

7:52 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ames 64, Ottumwa 25

Benton Community 52, Mount Pleasant 42

Grand View Christian 50, Meskwaki Settlement School 27

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 54, Calamus-Wheatland 31

Ruthven-Ayrshire 47, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

Saint Ansgar 72, Nashua-Plainfield 38

Union Community, LaPorte City 31, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 23

West Hancock, Britt 52, Emmetsburg 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Monticello vs. Bellevue, ppd. to Dec 14th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

