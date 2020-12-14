Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

9:16 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Coleman 77, Wausaukee 26

Darlington 78, Platteville 47

Dominican 51, Catholic Central 47

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 41, Sheboygan Christian 40

Hurley 70, Butternut 37

Lena 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43

Medford Area 73, Rice Lake 60

Mellen 75, Mercer 45

Monticello 64, Parkview 45

Mosinee 59, Stratford 49

Niagara 60, Gillett 43

Pardeeville 64, Portage 55

Prentice 75, Lake Holcombe 39

Rhinelander 74, Northland Pines 53

Southern Door 63, Sturgeon Bay 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 84, Juda 21

Aquinas 67, Altoona 58

Beaver Dam 82, Edgerton 33

Butternut 34, Mercer 23

Cashton 76, New Lisbon 26

Clear Lake 53, Glenwood City 39

Crandon 111, White Lake 9

Freedom 77, Little Chute 13

Greenwood 38, Spencer 36

Jefferson 64, Whitewater 50

La Farge 48, Hillsboro 42

Lake Mills 65, Lake Country Lutheran 45

Laona-Wabeno 60, Niagara 35

Loyal 69, Owen-Withee 9

Markesan 38, Fall River 22

New London 55, Clintonville 46

Pewaukee 61, Pius XI Catholic 53

Potosi/Cassville 72, Benton 21

Princeton/Green Lake 64, Cambria-Friesland 41

Racine Lutheran 74, The Prairie School 48

Seymour 52, Shawano 51

Sheboygan Area Luth. 49, Central Wisconsin Christian 38

Turner 53, Big Foot 24

Westby 59, Weston 22

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

