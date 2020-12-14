New this week: ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and Paul McCartney

This week’s new entertainment offerings include the release Friday of the final album in a trilogy of Paul McCartney classics. “McCartney III” comes 50 years after 1980’s “McCartney II” and 60 years after “McCartney,” his solo debut released in 1970. Friday also marks the release of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which mixes August Wilson, Viola Davis and George C. Wolfe. It also happens to be Chadwick Boseman’s final performance. There’s also CBS’ “A Home for the Holidays” — Gayle King hosts the 22nd annual edition that relates the stories of adoptive families and their new children, with three on-air adoptions to be featured.