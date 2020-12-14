Over 300 students still missing after Nigeria school attack

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Anxiety is growing among the parents of hundreds of students who remain missing three days after gunmen attacked their school in Katsina State in northern Nigeria. Katsina state governor Aminu Masari said more than 300 students are missing after the attack on the Government Science Secondary School, a boys’ school in Kankara, on Friday night. A joint rescue operation has been launched by Nigeria’s police, air force and army. President Muhammadu Buhari said the military has been in in gunfights with the bandits after locating their hideout in the Zango/Paula forest. No group or persons have claimed responsibility for the abduction of the students, said the Katsina state governor.