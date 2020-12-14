‘Relieved’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine; WI gets first doses

MADISON (WKOW) -- Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert Monday became the first of UW Health’s staff to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Schubert received the vaccine at about 2:30 p.m. from Megan LeClair-Netzel, manager for UW Health’s employee health services, according to a news release.

"It's important because so many people have died from this," Schubert told UW Health staff afterwards. "I wanted to have an impact on my community about this and show them that I'm playing my part and getting vaccinated."

She got emotional when asked about her role in helping raise awareness about the pandemic.

"I want to inspire people, especially the patients that look like me and I take care of every day, that it's okay to get vaccinated. It's safe. And I want to put a name and a face, especially here in Madison, Wisconsin. Get vaccinated and just do your part," she said.

Schubert was followed by UW Health Nurse Mavic Tjardes, care team leader on one of University Hospitals COVID-19 units.

Finally, Dr. Ann Sheehy, UW Health Hospitals, who treats COVID-19 patients was the third health care worker to receive the vaccine.

Health officials say they're evaluating equity when making the list of the first groups to be vaccinated.

The hospital started small, just giving out a handful of doses on Monday. They plan to ramp up to 400-500 daily vaccines.

Employees will have a chance to opt out, but health officials say it seems the majority are interested in getting vaccinated.

"There's a lot of anticipation. There's a lot of excitement from the majority. I think there's also a lot of questions. Obviously, this has all come together very quickly over the weekend, I think even faster than we had anticipated a little bit," said Dr. Matt Anderson, UW Health's senior medical director of Primary Care.

Distribution hubs are also getting additional doses to send to other facilities in the first wave of the vaccine. The state Department of Health Services is arranging for those allocations.

DHS officials said Monday they have now activated a program to distribute to long term care facilities. Those vaccines won't be given out until the Moderna vaccine is approved.

]MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The first employees of UW Health in Madison are scheduled to receive the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.

UW Health said it got the doses Monday morning. In a news release, they said the vaccine shipment was transported to ultra-cold storage freezers and awaiting distribution.

(AP) - The largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history is underway with health workers getting the first shots.

"Relieved” is the reaction of one of the first health workers to get the shot Monday.

Hospitals are rolling out the first small shipments, as boxes of precious frozen vials arrive at locations around the country.

The injections begin what will be the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history to try to beat back the coronavirus — a day of hope amid grief as the nation's death roll nears a staggering 300,000. How well initial vaccinations go will help reassure a wary public when it's their turn sometime next year.