Rural hospital shares plans for vaccine distribution

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WQOW)- Some providers already have an idea of when they could be receiving vaccine shipments, like Marshfield Clinic Health System, who announced Monday that it will likely begin vaccinations for frontline staff this week. However, at Black River Memorial Hospital, employees say they're just hoping to receive it by the end of the year.

Officials at the hospital say they have not been notified of where the nearest hub is to Black River Falls, when they could receive a shipment or how many doses will be available. The hospital's CEO says she expects it to come by January 1, if not shortly after, but the shipment could be smaller than they had hoped.

MORE: Find additional COVID-19 vaccination information here

"We're pretty sure that we won't get enough vaccine to do as many people as we'd like in our first go around," said Mary Beth White-Jacobs, president and CEO of Black River Memorial Hospital. "Subsequent shipments will help us try to get more of our frontline people vaccinated."

Officials say the hospital has ordered one small ultra-cold freezer about the size of a mini-fridge for vaccine storage, and they don't expect to know how much vaccine they'll receive until the hub contacts them for availability.

Hospital officials reported that for more than a month prior to Thanksgiving, the facility was operating at full capacity with ongoing staffing shortages, and while that has since improved, they predict another increase in hospitalizations, and getting vaccine shipments sooner than later could prevent that.

Despite the lack of knowledge, hospital administration says they have strong plans in place, and they are prepared for the heavy task of getting vaccines out to the community.