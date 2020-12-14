Singapore approves use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore’s prime minister says his government has approved the use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine and the first shipment will arrive by the end of this month. Lee Hsien Loong says Singapore has “placed multiple bets” by signing signed advance purchase agreements with vaccine makers including Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, Moderna Inc. and China’s Sinovac. He says Singapore approved the Pfizer vaccine after studying the scientific evidence and clinical trial data. He says the city-state expects other vaccines to arrive in coming months, and to have enough shots for everyone in the city-state of 5.7 million by the third quarter of 2021. Lee says the vaccines will be voluntary and free for citizens and long-term residents.