Teen killed in I-90 crash near Winona

NEAR WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A 16-year-old has died after a crash in Winona County on Sunday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the teen was driving a Chevy Silverado east on I-90 around 6 p.m. before losing control. His vehicle went into the median and rolled.

The state patrol did not identify the teen.

There was also a 13-year-old from Racine, Wisconsin in the vehicle. That passenger was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office, Wilson Fire Department and Winona Ambulance responded.

The crash was one of 217 accidents statewide from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the state patrol. Thirty-five of those crashes involved an injury, and there was also a fatal crash in Eagan.