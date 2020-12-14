‘Relieved’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine

The largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history is underway with health workers getting the first shots. “Relieved” is the reaction of a nurse who got vaccinated early Monday. Hospitals are rolling out the first small shipments, as boxes of precious frozen vials arrive at locations around the country. The injections begin an effort to try to beat back the coronavirus — a day of hope amid grief as the nation’s death roll nears a staggering 300,000. How well initial vaccinations go will help reassure a wary public when it’s their turn sometime next year.