Vaccine comes too late for the 300,000 US dead

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has topped 300,000 just as the vaccine that could help conquer the outbreak is being rolled out. The vaccine has come too late for the many health care workers who have died or fallen ill in recent weeks. Among them was Brittany Palomo, who was was hired as a nurse in March and took the job after her parents tried to talk her out of it because of the virus. She died of COVID-19 complications in late November at age 27 at a hospital in Harlingen, Texas.