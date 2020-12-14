Vernon County extends drive through testing to March 2021

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW)- Western Wisconsin residents now have access to drive through COVID-19 testing into March 2021 as Vernon County extends its testing site schedule.

The Vernon County drive through testing site, previously scheduled to close in December, is now open into early March.

Testing will be available to Western Wisconsin residents from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on December 29, January 12 and 26, February 9 and 23, and March 9. The testing site, located at 602 North Main Street, is free and open to anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or has had close contact with someone with a positive case.

Those coming for testing receive a nasal swab test, administered with the help of the National Guard.

Participants must be 5 years of age or older to be tested. Officials advise residents to be prepared to wait, as they predict lines will be long.