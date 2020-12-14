Winona County leaders hosted education forum discussing the potential to reconstruct the current jail

(WXOW) - Monday night via a virtual platform, Winona County community leaders discussed the Winona County Jail reconstruction. The forum was not open for discussion and was for educational purposes only. The public was able to listen in on the discussion.

The Winona County Jail was built back in 1978, and it is not an ADA complaint facility, along with several other issues, which law enforcement said is a huge issue.

The County Board created the Jail Design and Construction Committee (JDCC) in February 2020. The JDCC's role is to work with the architect and construction manager to research and refine options and recommend the County Board on the preferred size of the facility and its related best site plan.

The JDCC is researching options and getting preliminary cost estimates. No specific design has been decided. Several potential site plans have been reviewed.

The JDCC has discussed the need for a juvenile holding facility, but that was not a specific part of the current direction provided in the County Board resolution to build a new jail. Winona County law enforcement said that parking is an issue under almost any site plan configuration and that the current lot is not large enough.

The jail cost has not been determined; however, several "ballpark" estimates have been provided based on simple square foot calculation. Right now, that estimate is $25 million and $5 million for the Winona Police expansion. This does not include any space for juvenile detention for longer than 24 hours. The current estimated cost increase to the property tax levy is based on a $25 million bond.