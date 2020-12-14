Wisconsin Update: 12 more dead from COVID-19 in the state; 77 more hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Twelve deaths were added today to the total of those who have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

One of the deaths occurred in La Crosse County according to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 77 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,425 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up-41 from the day prior.

Of those, 318 are in the ICU, down 4 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 2,122 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 5,228 negative cases.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 12 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,068. (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 390,003 or 88.9 percent, are considered recovered.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 71 people are hospitalized, eight more than the day before, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Eight of the cases are in intensive care, an increase of one from yesterday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

La Crosse County reported 30 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 3

3 10-19: 5

5 20-29: 9

9 30-39: 0

0 40-49: 2

2 50-59: 6

6 60-69: 0

0 70-79: 4

4 80-89: 1

1 90+: 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 908 (+4) 6 6 Crawford 1,466 (+3) 11 (+1) 10.14 Grant 3,851 (+13) 70 27 Jackson 2,067 (+5) 6 15.43 La Crosse 9,146 (+30) 45 (+1) 62.86 Monroe 3,060 (+17) 23 28 Trempealeau 2,731 (+19) 24 18.43 Vernon 1,338 (+8) 27 (+1) 12.86 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.