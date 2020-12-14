Wisconsin electors cast state’s votes for Joe Biden

MADISON (WKOW) - Wisconsin's electors cast their 10 votes for President-elect Joe Biden at their meeting in the State Capitol Building Monday.

Gov. Tony Evers presided over the vote which occurred just after noon.

"We made it," Evers said after reading off the results of the vote. His comment was met with applause from the other electors.

The results will next be sent to Congress where they will be counted on Jan. 9.

The official Electoral College votes were cast after a contentious election that went to a partial recount in Wisconsin at the request of President Donald Trump's campaign.

Trump also brought federal and state lawsuits to overturn Wisconsin's election results. Both lawsuits were rejected by the courts. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against Trump in the hours before the electors voted.

Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,700 votes.

After the vote, the governor's office released the following statement: