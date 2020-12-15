6 missing after a scallop vessel sank off Nova Scotia

DIGBY, Nova Scotia (AP) — Six crew are missing after a scallop vessel sank off the coast of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia in two-meter waves and powerful winds. Lt. Cmdr. Brian Owens of the search and rescue coordination center in Halifax said an emergency signal was received at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday from the boat off Delaps Cove, Nova Scotia. He said a large search effort was underway, but no survivors had been located from the scallop dragger. The rescue center said debris was spotted on the heaving seas at 8:22 a.m., and two life rafts were found on shore with nobody in them.