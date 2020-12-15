Academic advisors give valuable advice to graduating students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One of the first life changes college students do after they graduate looking for a job, but in COVID times, job uncertainty is prevalent more than ever.

Becky Viaden, the Director for Academic Advising Center & Career Services at UW La Crosse, said a bachelors degree will always be worth it, and it will always be something most employers will look out for, but hiring is down. Viaden said bachelor degree candidate hiring would probably be down one percent compared to 2015 to 2019.

"We've seen that COVID has hit some industries harder than others and that it has boosted some other industries because of the results of COVID," Viaden said. "It is a little bit of a mixed bag for our students,"

This year UW La Crosse will see 700 graduates earn diplomas virtually called a 'couch commencement.' This will take place on December 20. UWL has encouraged graduates to sign a virtual yearbook, upload a social media profile picture showing their graduation pride, and write messages of gratitude to professors, supporters and family members.

UW La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow said he is proud of how well students have adapted to the ever chaining times with COVID.

"I have to commend our students for their resilience during this semester," Gow said. "There were some shifts that took place, but our students and our staff really hung in there."

Viaden said if students have questions about their academic careers or life after college, to schedule an appointment to meet with their advisor.

