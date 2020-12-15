Authorities: Missing Walworth child found in Indiana

WALWORTH, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice provided more details on a missing 10-year-old Walworth child who was found safe Tuesday morning.

In a statement from the DOJ, it said that law enforcement found Jocelyn Van Duyn in Hartsville, Indiana at approximately 8:30 a.m.

She was found with her biological father, Jonathan Van Duyn, 33.

He was arrested without incident by members of the FBI's Indianapolis Division SWAT and the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office.

The release said that Van Duyn is in Indiana awaiting extradition to McHenry County, Illinois where he has a warrant for failure to appear.

Members of Jocelyn's family are on their way to Indiana to reunite with the child.

The case began on Sunday, December 13 when Walworth Police got a report that Joceylyn Van Duyn was missing. She was last seen Saturday evening in Walworth. An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening for the child.

Law enforcement in Wisconsin including the DOJ, FBI in Milwaukee, and Walworth Police continue to investigate the case.