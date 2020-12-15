Blaine man convicted of killing wife sentenced to 40 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a Blaine man convicted of killing his wife has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Forty-eight-year-old Matthew Jansen. pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder in the death of 46-year-old Mary Jo Jansen in February 2019. Authorities say Matthew Jansen dialed 911 on the day of the killing and reported the crime. Police responding to the call found the body of Jansen’s wife, as well as an unloaded handgun and a receipt for a gun’s purchase. The complaint says Mary Jo Jansen had served her husband with divorce papers around Thanksgiving 2018 but the two remained in the home. Family members say she was killed the day before she had planned to move out.