Building Community Grant Fund offers boost for local businesses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new fund is now in place to help local businesses get by during the pandemic.

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, La Crosse County and a handful of businesses in the construction industry have created the Building Community Grant Fund.

"What is so special about this program is that medium and large businesses are directly helping the small businesses," said Chamber CEO Neal Zygarlicke.

Eligible businesses must be located in the La Crosse Area with 1-50 employees. The grant application period runs from December 15, 2020, to January 15, 2021. For complete eligibility requirements or to apply online, visit the Building Community Fund website.

To date, it's raised $225,000. Partners include:

  • DBS Group
  • Fowler & Hammer, Inc.
  • Interstate Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc.
  • J.F. Brennan Company
  • Kish & Sons Electric
  • Market & Johnson
  • Mathy Construction Company
  • Schneider Heating & Air Conditioning
  • Wieser Brothers General Contractor, Inc.

