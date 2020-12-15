Court: Officers’ shortcut across yard soiled evidence

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals says police unlawfully obtained evidence at a home because officers took a late-night shortcut through the suspect’s yard, instead of walking up the driveway. Tuesday’s split decision by a three-judge panel discusses how police must act when performing a “knock and talk” at someone’s home to collect information about a possible crime. Judge Chris Brook wrote that Gastonia officers lacking a search warrant exceeded the “background social norms” expected of a traveling salesman or other visitor. A trial judge refused to suppress the evidence. The suspect pleaded guilty to charges but appealed.