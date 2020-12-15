Dry and cold air continues

Quickly after sunset, the temperature fell into the teens. Then clouds returned and this allowed for temperatures to settle into the teens. The difference between yesterday and today is that the winds. Light winds are creating little to no wind chill but it is still cold so you will want the layers.

Cloudier

The rest of the workweek will have more cloud cover than blue skies. The cloudiest days will be today and Friday where little to no sunshine is possible. Then Wednesday and Thursday the skies may include times of sunshine but will not get that abundant blue sky.

Warming

Temperatures will start to climb as we head through the week. Today will be the coldest, but also the most seasonal. The average for today is 28 degrees and the forecast high sits at 29 degrees today. Towards Friday the highs will be able to flirt with the 40s even under the cloudy skies.

Active Friday

Speaking of the warmer, cloudier Friday; it will also be the day for strong winds and precipitation to return. Strong winds will make the 40s feel more like the 30s, so all those extra layers will still be needed. Then Friday night a round of light snowfall will be possible!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett