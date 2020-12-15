Gardening helps kidney patients in Colombian hospital

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Hospitals around the world have been using horticulture to treat mental health patients for decades. In the United States, horticulture therapy is also offered to patients who are living at hospitals while they recover from complex surgeries. Doctors at the El Tunal hospital in Colombia’s capital city, are hoping that gardening can have a positive effect on kidney patients, who must visit the hospital several times a week to have their blood cleansed by dialysis machines. Each visit takes at least three hours. Fifteen patients are participating in the gardening program, which could be extended to other public hospitals in Bogota next year.